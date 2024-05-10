Visit OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions® at Booth #1623

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — OPW® Vehicle Wash Solutions is excited to announce that its product brands will be exhibiting their industry-leading vehicle wash equipment and solutions in booth 1623 at International Carwash Association’s upcoming The Car Wash Show™ 2024, which will be held from May 13-15, 2024, at the Music City Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, stated a press release.

Notably, The Car Wash Show™ will be the first major industry event in which OPW VWS will be able to showcase its latest acquisition, Transchem Group.

Most known for its highly recognizable and respected Turtle Wax Pro® brand of vehicle wash chemicals, Transchem, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, is one of the industry’s largest suppliers of environmentally sensitive cleaning products, water treatment and reclamation systems and site-management solutions.

“The Car Wash Show™ is the perfect stage for OPW VWS to formally introduce the Transchem Group as a new member of our family,” said Keith Moye, vice president and general manager of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions. “Combining Transchem and its wide-ranging vehicle wash and management solutions with the capabilities of our PDQ, Belanger, Innovative Control Systems® and Kesseltronics brands adds another critical piece as OPW VWS continues building the most comprehensive product portfolio in the vehicle wash industry.”

While Turtle Wax Pro will be represented at the OPW VWS booth, it will also have a standalone presence in booth 2401 at the show where it will be showcasing its OneShot Presoak technology.

OneShot is a new type of high-pH presoak that can wash up to 3,000 vehicles with a single container.

Requiring just one ounce of chemistry per wash in a touchless IBA system, OneShot delivers a powerful clean in the toughest wash conditions with no need to use harmful acid-based chemicals.

OPW VWS product brand Innovative Control Systems (ICS), while being represented in booth 1623, will also have its own individual space in booth 1223.

There, ICS will be introducing its WashNOW! Online Store, which replaces the current ePOS virtual store portal. The WashNOW! Online Store features a robust, intuitive design that is highly customizable, which gives it the capability to deliver a frictionless online shopping experience.

OPW VWS will also be featuring the following equipment and systems from its PDQ and Belanger product brands:

PDQ, a leader in in-bay automatic vehicle washes, will be spotlighting its LaserWash ® 360 ® Plus IBA Vehicle Wash System with LaserGlow Arch and Tandem Surfline vehicle wash systems. The LaserWash 360 Plus touchless IBA system can now be outfitted with the new LaserGlow Arch, giving it one of the most advanced lighting options currently available to the industry. In addition to improving driver navigation and throughput rates, the eye-catching lighting of the LaserGlow Arch can be used to attract potential customers from the street or parking lot, and with infinite color and lighting patterns available, the LaserGlow Arch becomes a reliable 24/7 marketing tool. The Tandem Surfline combines high-pressure touch-free and friction washing technologies with a two-bridge design that’s able to navigate around and over vehicles of all types and sizes, which allows multiple cleaning processes to take place at one time for a quicker wash cycle and optimized water and chemical usage.

360 Plus IBA Vehicle Wash System with LaserGlow Arch and Tandem Surfline vehicle wash systems. Belanger, for 50 years an authority in tunnel wash technologies, will be displaying its Legend By Belanger™ Tunnel Wash Series. All Legend By Belanger wash components are designed around flexible wash configuration models that enable operators to create wash solutions that best meet the needs of their customers. This also allows wash operators to craft a wash system that appeals to the senses of the driver who is looking for a safe, efficient and memorable wash experience – and one that results in the delivery of a reliably clean vehicle as it exits the tunnel. All of the Belanger tunnel systems can now be built with Washnetics Tunnel Wash Components. Recently added to the OPW VWS portfolio, Washnetics components can now be integrated into Belanger’s tunnel wash systems. The Washnetics components stand out through their ability to automatically self-adjust to the size of each vehicle as it enters the tunnel. This results in a customized wash process that facilitates higher throughput rates without sacrificing premium wash quality. Also, wash chemical and water usage are optimized as the amount required for each is determined by the size and shape of the vehicle. Customizing the wash process to each individual vehicle also considerably lessens noise and vibration during the wash process, creating a more relaxing and enjoyable wash experience for drivers. Belanger will also provide a sneak peek at its latest vehicle wash innovations: the Kondor ® Flight, a touchless IBA system that will be available in late summer 2024, and the TruTrak ™ Belt Conveyor, which is scheduled to hit the market in mid-2025.



Additionally, OPW VWS is excited to announce that it will be sponsoring “The Big Bash” on Monday, May 13, from 5-7 p.m. at the convention center, continued the press release.

This free networking event — dubbed “the carwash industry’s party of the year” — will feature two hours of open bar and food items plus various forms of entertainment, including live music, arcade games and a grand-prize game.