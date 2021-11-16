OPW brands exhibit at The Car Wash Show™

DE PERE, Wis. — OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions , whose PDQ and Belanger product brands are leading manufacturers of in-bay automatic and tunnel vehicle wash systems, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at The Car Wash Show, Nov. 15-17, 2021 in Las Vegas, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

OPW and its accompanying brands can be found at booth 1801 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

OPW VWS will be featuring the following systems and equipment at its booth:

The soft-touch Tandem Surﬂine provides customers with an exceptional wash experience, incorporating an overhead design that creates an open wash bay.

This design is inviting for customers while offering revenue-generating features.

This machine navigates precisely around the vehicle to provide complete and optimal cleaning coverage for a wide variety of vehicle types, including duallys.

The Belanger Kondor® offers a touchless option for new and existing bays alike.