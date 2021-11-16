OPW brands exhibit at The Car Wash Show™

DE PERE, Wis. — OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, whose PDQ and Belanger product brands are leading manufacturers of in-bay automatic and tunnel vehicle wash systems, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at The Car Wash Show, Nov. 15-17, 2021 in Las Vegas, according to a press release.
OPW and its accompanying brands can be found at booth 1801 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
OPW VWS will be featuring the following systems and equipment at its booth:
PDQ Tandem Surfline In-Bay Automatic Car Wash:
The soft-touch Tandem Surﬂine provides customers with an exceptional wash experience, incorporating an overhead design that creates an open wash bay.
This design is inviting for customers while offering revenue-generating features.
This machine navigates precisely around the vehicle to provide complete and optimal cleaning coverage for a wide variety of vehicle types, including duallys.
Belanger Kondor® Touchless In-Bay Automatic Wash System:
The Belanger Kondor® offers a touchless option for new and existing bays alike.
The KL1 (1-Arm) offers smooth one-arm operation, while the KL2 (2-Arm) further increases navigational certainty and allows simultaneous chemical application and rinsing.
Innovations include a less intrusive, compact carriage head and installation options for a variety of bay sizes.
The Auto-Resetting Breakaway Arms reset themselves in all four directions.
Every Kondor® includes essential solution delivery injectors — including two presoaks and a wax application.
Other application options include Triple Foam, Spot-Free Rinse, additional waxes and bug spray.
Belanger Classic Conveyorized Tunnel Car Wash System:
The Belanger Classic tunnel wash features a minimum of moving parts.
Where motion is required, each component relies on automotive-grade bearings or lube-free pivot points for minimal maintenance needs.
All Belanger Classic tunnel wash components are designed around flexible wash configuration models that enable operators to build the wash solution that best meets customer needs.
In fact, Classic tunnel components have earned more than 150+ combined patents for innovation and design excellence.
Belanger DuraTrans® XD Conveyor:
Belanger’s patented DuraTrans® XD line was developed to relieve tunnel operators from the ritual of in-pit maintenance.
This line features the new DuraTrans XDW with a 14.5” wide track to accommodate today’s performance and sport tires.
Through the utilization of Space Frame technology, conveyor operators can access all serviceable areas with minimal effort.
Belanger DuraShiner® CF Tire Shiner:
The patented DuraShiner® CF with soft-tipped brush fill is the world’s first and only automatic tire shiner specifically designed for conveyor free applications.
It’s built to work for in-bay operators and is designed for belt conveyor applications.
Instead of relying on guiderails to capture tires, the DuraShiner® CF uses Floating Head Technology to adapt to customers’ vehicle positioning.
The Car Wash Show, a production of International Carwash Association, returns for the first time since 2019. This show brings operators, vendors and distributors together to create connections and provide opportunities to see the latest in carwash equipment.