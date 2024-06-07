 OPW releases new product add-ons, online store

OPW releases new product add-ons, online store

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Enhance your carwash operation with Washnetics® Tunnel Wash Components and OneShot™ Presoak.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, part of Dover, announced the launch of two new product add-ons and a new online store in a press release.

These assets will provide carwash operators with enhancements for their sites and customers with a memorable wash experience.

  • Washnetics® Tunnel Wash Components are now a part of the OPW portfolio and can be integrated into the Belanger tunnel wash systems. The Washnetics components automatically adjust to the size of each vehicle as it enters the tunnel, creating a customized wash process that facilitates higher throughput rates while ensuring a premium wash experience. The customized approach also considers the shape of each car, allowing the system to distribute the optimal amount of wash chemicals and water.
  • OneShot Presoak is also a new addition to the OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions lineup as part of the Turtle Wax Pro chemical lineup. The product launch represents a major leap forward in carwash presoak technology, providing superior cleaning power without the expense, scents or color. OneShot provides effective, touchless cleaning power using only one ounce of product in a touch free environment, allowing it to wash up to three times more vehicles per container than other presoak chemicals. This new presoak solution can be used in self-serve, in-bay automatic and tunnel carwash systems across North America with friction and touchless applications.
  • Innovative Control Systems (ICS) has introduced its WashNOW!® Online Store, replacing the ePOS virtual store portal. The WashNOW! Online Store features a robust, intuitive design that is highly customizable, delivering a frictionless online shopping experience. The online store provides carwash customers with a secure, password-protected account and the ability to purchase carwash services anytime and anywhere. The online store is also accessible through the ICS mobile app, which automates the purchase process to increase throughput, enhance customer satisfaction and create a differentiated carwash experience.

