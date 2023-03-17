 OPW’s ICS and Rinsed join forces to provide more streamlined services - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

OPW’s ICS and Rinsed join forces to provide more streamlined services

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Rinsed software pairs with ICS’ point-of-sale technology to help carwash owners reduce credit card declines.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions’ ICS business announced in a press release its non-exclusive partnership with Rinsed, to create a more streamlined on-boarding process for vehicle wash customers.

Rinsed, a customer relationship management software company for the vehicle wash industry, pairs with ICS’ point-of-sale technology to help carwash owners significantly reduce credit card declines and customer churn, while increasing online sales with forms optimized for every device.

Together, ICS and Rinsed can help deliver cost savings by eliminating API-access fees typically required by most point-of-sale vendors, according to the release.

“We are excited to partner with Rinsed,” said Kevin Ahnert, general manager for ICS Payment Solutions and Controls. “We’re committed to providing our customers with everything they need to succeed, and this relationship with Rinsed is further proof. In addition to the Rinsed software portfolio, our marketing arm, The Agency at ICS, provides an ideal way to capitalize on this robust data collection with website design, digital marketing campaigns as well as through social media and reputation management.”

“ICS’ point-of-sale technology works seamlessly with Rinsed software to allow our customers to build smarter marketing campaigns that help convert more leads into paying customers, track actual usage, schedule regular emails and text messages to members, as well as tailor messaging to reach both current and past members,” said Austin Esecson, CEO of Rinsed.

To learn more about how ICS and Rinsed can help wash operators enhance business performance, contact Austin Trimboli, marketing manager at [email protected] or Sam Pittenger, VP of sales at [email protected].

