 Panaram named GNA's 2021 Business Partner of the Year
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Panaram named GNA's 2021 Business Partner of the Year

on

Amplify facilitates merger of Trademark Car Wash and Strickland Brothers

on

Market Focus: GO Car Wash donates 63,339 trees with One Tree Planted

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings debuts new Whistle Express Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Road to AAPEX: Episode 3 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 3

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-Year Old Cadillac Even Start? Video
play

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-Year Old Cadillac Even Start?

Current Digital Issue

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 131: Carwash Doors Keep the Cold Out

An audio reading of the article "Keeping the cold out" from the Oct. 2022 issue of PC&D.

Wash Talk ep. 130: Exec. Series — Prevost

The national sales manager with Prevost, a compressed air system manufacturer, joins us in the studio.

Wash Talk ep. 129: From the NRCC Show Floor

An on-location interview with the co-chairmen of NRCC 2022.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Panaram named GNA’s 2021 Business Partner of the Year

 

on

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Panaram International Trading Co. received the 2021 Girbau North America (GNA) Business Partner of the Year Award for superior sales and service performance within the carwash industry, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Panaram, founded by Ira A. Feinberg in 1971 and now headed by his daughter, Juliette Silver, is a women-owned business certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBEC).

Panaram has two affiliates — USAtowel.com, which manufactures and markets an entire range of towels and sheets for both domestic and global sales and Carwashworld.com, which provides the carwash industry with unique and patented carwash cleaning systems, equipment, consulting and supplies for existing and new carwash facilities.

 “Panaram is GNA’s oldest national account specializing in the carwash industry,” said GNA Vice President of Sales Joel Jorgensen. “They bring unique carwash solutions to the industry utilizing GNA equipment and their chemistry and textiles. Juliette and her team have taken the legacy of Ira and expanded their success to a phenomenal level. We are thrilled to work with them.”

Advertisement

Panaram’s focus on customer service sets them apart, according to Jorgensen.

Silver, CEO of Panaram/Carwashworld agrees. “For over 50 years, our team has learned the business from a legend in the industry, my late father, Ira,” she said.

“We do things the right way, always, and our customers’ needs always come first. More than 30 years ago, my father forged a relationship with Girbau North America that has continued to this day in the next generation. This family has been a mentor, partner, customer and friend. We would not be receiving this incredible honor if not for the GNA family.”

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Autobell® Car Wash awards 2022 academic scholarships to team members

Carwash News: Soapy Joe’s celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Carwash News: Rich’s Car Wash developing four new washes

Carwash News: Market Focus: OPW to exhibit at PEI/NACS Show 2022

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing