Panaram named GNA’s 2021 Business Partner of the Year

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Panaram International Trading Co. received the 2021 Girbau North America (GNA) Business Partner of the Year Award for superior sales and service performance within the carwash industry, according to a press release.

Panaram, founded by Ira A. Feinberg in 1971 and now headed by his daughter, Juliette Silver, is a women-owned business certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBEC).

Panaram has two affiliates — USAtowel.com, which manufactures and markets an entire range of towels and sheets for both domestic and global sales and Carwashworld.com, which provides the carwash industry with unique and patented carwash cleaning systems, equipment, consulting and supplies for existing and new carwash facilities.

“Panaram is GNA’s oldest national account specializing in the carwash industry,” said GNA Vice President of Sales Joel Jorgensen. “They bring unique carwash solutions to the industry utilizing GNA equipment and their chemistry and textiles. Juliette and her team have taken the legacy of Ira and expanded their success to a phenomenal level. We are thrilled to work with them.”