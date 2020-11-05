Connect with us
Papa’s Express Tunnel Car Wash joins Mammoth Holdings

 

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings LLC has acquired Papa’s Express Tunnel Car Wash, an express conveyor carwash in Saratoga Springs, Utah, according to a press release.

Gary Dennis, Mammoth’s co-founder and CEO, explained, “Papa’s will expand our presence in the Utah County area and fits our existing footprint well. Mammoth will now have five stores in the area providing our customers and unlimited wash club subscribers with expanded wash options.”

Papa’s Express co-founder Mark Philipp stated, “We are excited to see our store continue to grow with the Mammoth team. They made this process easy for me from start to finish, and I know they will take great care of our people and our customers.”

Mammoth is the first carwash acquisition platform formed by industry insiders and is the eighth largest express conveyor carwash operator in the U.S., the release added. 

Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, the release concluded. 

