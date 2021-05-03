Paragon Events partners with the Southeastern Car Wash Association

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Paragon Events announced its selection as association and events management partner for the Southeastern Car Wash Association (SECWA), with immediate effect, according to a press release.

SECWA is comprised of carwash owners, operators and vendors based in the southeastern U.S.

Paragon Events will provide a full spectrum of association management and creative event services for the organization, ranging from board governance, membership development and enhancement, housing and registration for multiple conferences, and strategic guidance for brand awareness, amongst other initiatives.

“To be chosen as a strategic partner in assisting SECWA as they expand their brand awareness, broaden their diversity and enhance their membership benefits is an honor,” said Renee Radabaugh, president and CEO of Paragon Events. “We look forward to a long and prosperous path ahead as we cultivate concepts together.”

According to Tyree Brown, president of SECWA,“Paragon Events demonstrated their value from the very beginning. In articulating a clear approach to tackling the issues we presented as important to us and our members, they provided a strategic game plan, smart tactics and realistic goals. We believe their expertise in association management, marketing, event management and membership cultivation capabilities will allow SECWA to serve our association in a great way.”