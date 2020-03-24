Payment kiosk

The WashCard Baystation allows you to run and monitor your carwash business from anywhere with state-of-the-art wireless connectivity. Sales grow faster because you can accept all forms of payment: mobile, credit, debit, loyalty and fleet cards, cash or tokens. Enhance loss prevention capability with security camera connectivity. Cross-sell services with on-kiosk video screens and video promotions. Customize your kiosk’s graphic design. Custom bilingual messaging is also available.