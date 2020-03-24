Connect with us
0
WashCard Systems, Baystation

Products

Payment kiosk

WashCard Baystation allows you to run and monitor your carwash business from anywhere with state-of-the-art wireless connectivity.

Advertisement
 

on

The WashCard Baystation allows you to run and monitor your carwash business from anywhere with state-of-the-art wireless connectivity. Sales grow faster because you can accept all forms of payment: mobile, credit, debit, loyalty and fleet cards, cash or tokens. Enhance loss prevention capability with security camera connectivity. Cross-sell services with on-kiosk video screens and video promotions. Customize your kiosk’s graphic design. Custom bilingual messaging is also available.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Click here for WashCard Systems.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Payment kiosk

on

Secure EMV solution

on

Sanitizing system

on

Foam sprayer
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Mark VII announces online Carwash Convention

Carwash News: Sonny’s announces live Virtual CarWash Expo

Products: Payment kiosk

Products: Secure EMV solution

Conveyors and Tunnels: Featured Profile: Hoffman Car Wash

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

How have recent minimum wage hikes affected your business? Check all that apply.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Voodoo Ride Voodoo Ride

Products

Foam sprayer
PDQ PDQ

Products

IBA lights
CleanTouch CleanTouch

Products

Arches
2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report 2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report

Carwash News

PC&D releases 2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report
Connect