PayRange launches #IHEARTPAYRANGE contest

PORTLAND, Ore. — PayRange Inc., a manufacturer of a mobile payment app and payment hardware for automated retail, announced in a press release the launch of the #IHEARTPAYRANGE contest for users of the PayRange app.

The contest is intended to celebrate and thank the more than 6 million loyal PayRange users.

To enter, a user simply uploads a photo to Instagram with a comment sharing why they love PayRange, tag @payrange and use the hashtag #IHEARTPAYRANGE.

Winners will be selected from the entries based on how much the user’s story inspires PayRange.

One grand-prize winner will receive free purchases for a year, paid out as 250 free purchase credits valued at up to $4 each.

Nine additional winners will receive free purchases for a month, paid out as 25 free purchase credits valued at up to $4 each.

PayRange will announce the 10 winners on May 1, 2023, on the company’s Instagram page.

“Our users are passionate about PayRange and their love for the service,” Stephanie Cordisco, executive vice president of PayRange, said. “We want to share this enthusiasm and offer users a chance to win free purchases for a year they can use on any PayRange enabled machine, from vending to laundry, carwash to amusement and more.”

PayRange is covering the cost of the prizes, and operators whose machines the free credits are used on will be paid in full like any normal transaction.

PayRange operators will be provided with a promotional poster to support the contest, which will run from March 7, 2023, through April 18, 2023.

In addition to operator marketing support, PayRange will promote the consumer contest with in-app alerts, user email notifications, a contest website and more.

Additional details and complete contest rules are available at: iheartpayrange.com/.

Find out more at www.payrange.com.