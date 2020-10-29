Connect with us
PC&D Newsmakers Ep. 12: WhiteWater Express’ Expansion and Management Addition

 

Clayton Clark, president and chief operating officer of WhiteWater Express Car Wash, discusses some recent news from his company.
The newest PC&D Newsmakers video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Clayton Clark, president and chief operating officer of WhiteWater Express Car Wash, discussing WhiteWater’s recent acquisition and management addition news.

For instance, Clark discusses why the recent acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth area made sense for the company and how the addition of Henry Shine as its chief development officer has benefitted the carwash chain.

