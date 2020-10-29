PC&D Newsmakers Ep. 12: WhiteWater Express’ Expansion and Management Addition

The newest PC&D Newsmakers video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Clayton Clark, president and chief operating officer of WhiteWater Express Car Wash, discussing WhiteWater’s recent acquisition and management addition news.

Click Here to Read More

For instance, Clark discusses why the recent acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth area made sense for the company and how the addition of Henry Shine as its chief development officer has benefitted the carwash chain.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Newsmakers series.