Connect with us
0
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted 11: Update on detailing in 2020

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Prentice St. Claire, president of Detail in Progress, discusses where the detailing industry stands in 2020 and what it should do in the face of the pandemic.
Advertisement

The newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Prentice St. Claire, president of Detail in Progress, discussing how detailing has fared during 2020 and what detailers can do in the face of the pandemic.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For instance, St. Claire notes that many detailers have had record profits this year and that there are customers with disposable income looking for vehicle sanitation.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new PC&D Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: Carwash Connection: Water recycling options

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 11: Grace for Vets 2020 Prep

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 8: State of the Carwash Market in 2020

Video: PC&D Unscripted 7: Leveraging New Tech to Power Wash Club Programs

Advertisement

on

PC&D Unscripted 11: Update on detailing in 2020

on

Carwash Connection: Buying considerations for water recycling systems

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 10: The Potential of Compact Tunnel Carwashes

on

Carwash Connection: Filtration methods
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Classifieds: Service technician

Carwash News: Market Focus: Tommy’s Express named to the Franchise Times Top 200+®

Video: PC&D Unscripted 11: Update on detailing in 2020

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 42: Detailing during a Pandemic

Carwash News: ICWG acquires In & Out Car Wash in DFW metroplex

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
Connect