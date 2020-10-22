PC&D Unscripted 11: Update on detailing in 2020

The newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Prentice St. Claire, president of Detail in Progress, discussing how detailing has fared during 2020 and what detailers can do in the face of the pandemic.

For instance, St. Claire notes that many detailers have had record profits this year and that there are customers with disposable income looking for vehicle sanitation.

