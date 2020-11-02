Connect with us
PC&D Unscripted 12: Private equity changing the carwash landscape

 

Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory discusses why carwashes are so attractive to private equity and the realities of entering the marketplace.
The newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory discussing what makes carwashes so attractive to institutional investors right now and the realities of entering the marketplace.

For instance, Caruso reaffirms his earlier stance that yes, it is still worth it for investors to enter the industry as a new operator, despite the rise of larger investor ownership.

Related: Understanding private equity

