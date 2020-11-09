PC&D Unscripted 13: What’s New at Suds Creative

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Jason Baumgartner, president of Suds Creative by DRB, discuss what is new and exciting at Suds Creative.

For instance, Baumgartner says, “We want to eliminate as much ‘friction’ as possible for the consumer. And, one of the ways that we do that is we utilize QR codes that are strategically placed.”

