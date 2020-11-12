Connect with us
PC&D Unscripted 14: Defining and financing distressed carwashes

 

on

Dave Kotter, principal of Integrity Capital LLC, explains what distressed carwashes are and what opportunities are out there for buyers of these washes.
In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Dave Kotter, principal of Integrity Capital LLC, discuss what distressed carwashes are and what opportunities are out there for buyers of these washes.  

For instance, Kotter says, “The definition of a distressed carwash is really an existing facility … that has essentially seen considerable declines over a shorter period of time.”

