PC&D Unscripted 18: Elevating carwashing user experiences

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Sergio de Oliveira, DRB’s user experience design manager, discuss ways to enhance customer and employee user experiences.

Click Here to Read More

For instance, de Oliveira says, “More often than not, software is probably the first touchpoint for a carwash’s customer with their brand. You want to make sure you’re making a great first experience with those touchpoints.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new PC&D Unscripted series.