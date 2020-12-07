Connect with us
0
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted 20: Carwash real estate dynamics and opportunities

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Jeff Lefko, executive vice president of Hanley Investment Group, discusses the real estate held by carwash operators.

Advertisement

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Jeff Lefko, executive vice president of Hanley Investment Group, discuss the trends in real estate and how they impact carwash operators.  

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For instance, Lefko says, “We’re seeing some major compression in the carwash space. We’ve been really active in selling real estate off for a lot of different operators in the carwash industry … and I can tell you that this year has been a record.”   

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new PC&D Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: PC&D Unscripted 16: Friction versus touchless

Video: PC&D Unscripted 15: Understanding different POS systems

Video: PC&D Unscripted 14: Defining and financing distressed carwashes

Video: PC&D Unscripted 13: What’s New at Suds Creative

Advertisement

on

PC&D Unscripted 20: Carwash real estate dynamics and opportunities

on

PC&D Unscripted 19: The past, present and future of processing

on

PC&D Unscripted 18: Elevating carwashing user experiences

on

PC&D Unscripted 17: Effective use of customer contact information
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: PC&D Unscripted 20: Carwash real estate dynamics and opportunities

Operations and Management: Inside the December 2020 issue of PC&D

Carwash News: Sonny’s Enterprises announces the acquisition of GoToKiosk

Carwash News: DRB adds EverWash as a DRB Certified Interface

Carwash News: Market Focus: WOW Carwash hires John Sorenson as director of capital assets

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect