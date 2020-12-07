PC&D Unscripted 20: Carwash real estate dynamics and opportunities

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Jeff Lefko, executive vice president of Hanley Investment Group, discuss the trends in real estate and how they impact carwash operators.

For instance, Lefko says, “We’re seeing some major compression in the carwash space. We’ve been really active in selling real estate off for a lot of different operators in the carwash industry … and I can tell you that this year has been a record.”

