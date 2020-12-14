Connect with us
PC&D Unscripted 21: COVID-19 insurance matters

 

on

Dan Tharp, vice president of business insurance lines for Pearl Insurance, discusses the pandemic’s impact on insurance coverage for carwashes.
In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Dan Tharp, vice president of business insurance lines for Pearl Insurance, discuss the pandemic’s impact on insurance coverage for carwashes.

For instance, when discussing how the pandemic may change insurance offerings related to viruses, Tharp says, “I think what we’ll see is not a mandated coverage within those base policies themselves but endorsements that carwashes and businesses will be able to purchase for additional premiums in that.”   

