PC&D Unscripted 23: Updates from ICA

 

Eric Wulf, CEO of International Carwash Association, discusses what ICA did in 2020 to help carwash operators and what plans are for 2021.
In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Eric Wulf, CEO of International Carwash Association, discusses what ICA did in 2020 to help carwash operators and what plans are for 2021.

For instance, Wulf says, “The thing we’re probably most excited about is something that we’ll be launching in fact in the early part of January, which is a brand-new carwash manager training platform.”   

