PC&D Unscripted 24: In-bay Automatic Pitfalls and Maintenance

 

Evo DeConcini, owner of Dynamite Car Wash Concepts, discusses his experience in the industry and with in-bay automatics.

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Evo DeConcini, owner of Dynamite Car Wash Concepts, discuss in-bay automatic maintenance and troubleshooting tips.

In addition to his comments in the video interview, DeConcini adds, “Maintaining a good relationship with a quality distributor that has a reliable technician is easier said than done. It’s like a merry-go-round of capable technicians, and it’s really an industry-wide issue.” 

