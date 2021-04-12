 PC&D Unscripted 31: Will a National Carwash Brand Emerge?
PC&D Unscripted 31: Will a National Carwash Brand Emerge?

Newsmakers 19: New WetGo PRO Opens in Pittsburgh Area

Unscripted 30: Carwash Water Recycling

PC&D Unscripted 29: New Auto Tech at the Carwash
PC&D Unscripted 31: Will a National Carwash Brand Emerge? Video
PC&D Unscripted 31: Will a National Carwash Brand Emerge?

Video

PC&D Unscripted 31: Will a National Carwash Brand Emerge?

 

Jeff Pavone and Bill Martin from Amplify Car Wash Advisors discuss the consolidation and growth trends among carwash operators.
In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Jeff Pavone and Bill Martin, partners of Amplify Car Wash Advisors, join Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss what the carwash market operator landscape might look like in 12 to 24 months and more.   

Martin notes, “We keep looking for and expecting some of these big [operators] to come together; that is kind of expected, and it should happen at some point I assume.”

The pair provides insights into the market and delves into how current and evolving trends continue to impact operators.

