 PC&D Unscripted 37: Are Markets Becoming Saturated?
PC&D Unscripted 37: Are Markets Becoming Saturated?

PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right

Newsmakers 23: Super Star Car Wash’s New Location and Breaking News
PC&D Unscripted 37: Are Markets Becoming Saturated?

PC&D Unscripted 37: Are Markets Becoming Saturated?

 

Brad Mann, vice president of mergers and acquisitions for Amplify Car Wash Advisors, discusses the state of market saturation in the professional carwashing industry.
In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Brad Mann, vice president of mergers and acquisitions for Amplify Car Wash Advisors, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss the state of market saturation in the professional carwashing industry.

Mann states, “I guess I equate it to the big national brands: Starbucks, Home Depot, Lowe’s, those guys. And they’ve got far more stores than obviously any of the carwash brands do, and they’re still growing.”

