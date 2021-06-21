PC&D Unscripted 37: Are Markets Becoming Saturated?

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Brad Mann, vice president of mergers and acquisitions for Amplify Car Wash Advisors, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss the state of market saturation in the professional carwashing industry.

Mann states, “I guess I equate it to the big national brands: Starbucks, Home Depot, Lowe’s, those guys. And they’ve got far more stores than obviously any of the carwash brands do, and they’re still growing.”

