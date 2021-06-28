PC&D Unscripted 38: Mobile Marketing Opportunities

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Steve Levine, president of Mission Mobile, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss updates on mobile marketing.

Levine states, “People have come around to see that SMS texting — even though it’s real simple [and] not that sexy — it’s very effective and in a lot of cases more effective than the social media marketing they may be doing.”

