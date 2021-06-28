 PC&D Unscripted 38: Mobile Marketing Opportunities
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

PC&D Unscripted 38: Mobile Marketing Opportunities

on

PC&D Unscripted 37: Are Markets Becoming Saturated?

on

PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study

on

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 38: Mobile Marketing Opportunities Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 38: Mobile Marketing Opportunities

PC&D Unscripted 37: Are Markets Becoming Saturated? Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 37: Are Markets Becoming Saturated?

Current Digital Issue

July 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 74: Door Repair vs. Replacement

This audio reading of “Door repair vs. replacement” discusses what factors to consider when needing to maintain your carwash doors.

Wash Talk, Ep. 73: Success Tips from Soapy Joe’s

Megan Ragsdale, chief operating and development officer for Soapy Joe’s, discusses some of the tactics her company has used to become successful.

Wash Talk Ep. 72: Self-Serve Technologies Update

This audio reading of “Self-serve technologies update” discusses new equipment and trends for self-serve carwashes.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted 38: Mobile Marketing Opportunities

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Steve Levine, president of Mission Mobile, highlights ways businesses can benefit from text message advertising strategies.

Advertisement

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Steve Levine, president of Mission Mobile, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss updates on mobile marketing.  

Advertisement

Levine states, “People have come around to see that SMS texting — even though it’s real simple [and] not that sexy — it’s very effective and in a lot of cases more effective than the social media marketing they may be doing.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: Newsmakers 22: SCWA 2021 Convention & EXPO Preview

Video: Newsmakers 21: Cobblestone Auto Spa Expands in Arizona and Colorado

Video: PC&D Unscripted 34: Financing a New Carwash

Video: PC&D Unscripted 33: Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Processes and Equipment

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing