PC&D Unscripted 39: Maximizing a Wash’s Valuation

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Harry Caruso, CEO and founder of Car Wash Advisory, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss ways operators can maximize a wash’s valuation when preparing for a sale.

Caruso states, “When all else fails, there is no quick fix to boost multiples or make your wash more attractive. Anybody in this industry knows that it’s really hard work to make [a carwash business] a wonderful operation and a serious wash or multiple-wash portfolio and company. There’s no overnight fixes … you just got to run it the best you can and make the decisions like you were going to keep it forever.”

