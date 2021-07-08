 PC&D Unscripted 39: Maximizing a Wash’s Valuation
PC&D Unscripted 39: Maximizing a Wash's Valuation
play

PC&D Unscripted 39: Maximizing a Wash’s Valuation

Video

PC&D Unscripted 39: Maximizing a Wash’s Valuation

 

on

Harry Caruso, CEO and founder of Car Wash Advisory, discusses preparing a wash for a sale.

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Harry Caruso, CEO and founder of Car Wash Advisory, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss ways operators can maximize a wash’s valuation when preparing for a sale.    

Caruso states, “When all else fails, there is no quick fix to boost multiples or make your wash more attractive. Anybody in this industry knows that it’s really hard work to make [a carwash business] a wonderful operation and a serious wash or multiple-wash portfolio and company. There’s no overnight fixes … you just got to run it the best you can and make the decisions like you were going to keep it forever.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

