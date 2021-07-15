PC&D Unscripted 40: Insurance Matters for Carwashes

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Melissa Pirkey, vice president – carwash division leader at Assured Partners, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss some frequently asked insurance questions.

Click Here to Read More

Pirkey states, “In the event that there is an accident, damage or natural disaster, that can be a pretty big loss, so you want to call your agent first and foremost. You should have your agent’s [direct] phone number in the case of emergencies.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.