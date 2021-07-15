 PC&D Unscripted 40: Insurance Matters for Carwashes
Video

PC&D Unscripted 40: Insurance Matters for Carwashes

 

on

Melissa Pirkey, vice president – carwash division leader at Assured Partners, highlights basic coverage needs for carwashes.

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Melissa Pirkey, vice president – carwash division leader at Assured Partners, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss some frequently asked insurance questions.

Pirkey states, “In the event that there is an accident, damage or natural disaster, that can be a pretty big loss, so you want to call your agent first and foremost. You should have your agent’s [direct] phone number in the case of emergencies.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

