PC&D Unscripted 41: Closing a $6 Million Carwash Sale

on

on

play

Advertisement

Video

on

Victor Buendia, business and investment real estate sales specialist for Progressive Real Estate Partners, speaks about the sale of Rancho Car Wash.

Advertisement

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Victor Buendia, business and investment real estate sales specialist for Progressive Real Estate Partners, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss the announcement of the $6.05 million sale of Rancho Car Wash in Temecula, California, as well as an update on the Southern California retail real estate market.

Advertisement

Buendia states, “There are two main points that make up a good location for a carwash. Number one is, of course, traffic count — just being on a hard corner, main street in the city.”

Find out the second point and more in this video.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
