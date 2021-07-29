 PC&D Unscripted 42: Winter Prep for Carwashes
PC&D Unscripted 42: Winter Prep for Carwashes

Carwash Connection: Dwell time

PC&D Unscripted 41: Closing a $6 Million Carwash Sale

Carwash Connection: Under- and Overusing Chemicals
PC&D Unscripted 42: Winter Prep for Carwashes Video
PC&D Unscripted 42: Winter Prep for Carwashes

PC&D Unscripted 42: Winter Prep for Carwashes

 

Larry McCarty, vice president of sales for Mark VII Equipment Inc., discusses winterizing tips for carwashes.
In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Larry McCarty, vice president of sales for Mark VII Equipment Inc., joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss winter prep for carwashes.

One piece of advice McCarty gives is, “For in-bay automatics, if you don’t have automatic doors and heaters, definitely consider adding them. Now would be the ideal time, going into the cold weather.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

