PC&D Unscripted 42: Winter Prep for Carwashes

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Larry McCarty, vice president of sales for Mark VII Equipment Inc., joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss winter prep for carwashes.

One piece of advice McCarty gives is, “For in-bay automatics, if you don’t have automatic doors and heaters, definitely consider adding them. Now would be the ideal time, going into the cold weather.”

