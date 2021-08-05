 PC&D Unscripted 43: True Blue Car Wash Acquisition Updates
PC&D Unscripted 43: True Blue Car Wash Acquisition Updates

 

on

Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash, discusses some recent acquisition news.

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss recent acquisition news from one of the country’s leading conveyor chain operators.

When responding to a question about what factors are most important when considering an acquisition, Crum explains, “Carwashing isn’t much different than a lot of other industries I’ve been in. Still, the number one thing you look at is location, location, location.”

But, what makes carwashing unique, and what else do Crum and other successful operators consider when looking to acquire or build a carwash? Find out in this video interview.  

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

