 PC&D Unscripted 44: Champion Xpress’ new CEO, GO Car Wash partnership
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

PC&D Unscripted 44: Champion Xpress’ new CEO, GO Car Wash partnership

on

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview

on

PC&D Unscripted 43: True Blue Car Wash Acquisition Updates

on

PC&D Unscripted 42: Winter Prep for Carwashes
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 44: Champion Xpress’ new CEO, GO Car Wash partnership Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 44: Champion Xpress’ new CEO, GO Car Wash partnership

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview Video
play

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview

Current Digital Issue

August 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 81: Self-serve Presentation Tips

Dave Edwards, a self-serve carwash owner and treasurer for the Carwash Association of Pennsylvania, discusses ways a self-serve carwash can stand out physically and digitally.

Wash Talk Ep. 80: The Basics of Carwash Site Design

This audio reading of “The basics of carwash site design” discusses what you need to consider when planning your carwash site.

Wash Talk, Ep. 79: FAQs about Dilution Systems

Scott Campbell, global product manager for Hydro Systems, answers the five most commonly asked questions about dilution equipment.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted 44: Champion Xpress’ new CEO, GO Car Wash partnership

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Michael Murry, CEO, and Trey Merchant, co-owner, of Champion Xpress Car Wash join us to discuss some recent news.

Advertisement

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Michael Murry, CEO, and Trey Merchant, co-owner of Champion Xpress Car Wash, join Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss some recent news, including the exclusive partnership with GO Car Wash.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Merchant states, “We felt like both 7B and GO Car Wash were a great fit simply because of the people, the vision that both companies have, and the character from that GO team we feel like matched our team really well.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: PC&D Unscripted 41: Closing a $6 Million Carwash Sale

Video: Carwash Connection: Under- and Overusing Chemicals

Video: PC&D Unscripted 40: Insurance Matters for Carwashes

Video: Carwash Connection: What is Triple Foam?

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing