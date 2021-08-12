PC&D Unscripted 44: Champion Xpress’ new CEO, GO Car Wash partnership

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Michael Murry, CEO, and Trey Merchant, co-owner of Champion Xpress Car Wash, join Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss some recent news, including the exclusive partnership with GO Car Wash.

Merchant states, “We felt like both 7B and GO Car Wash were a great fit simply because of the people, the vision that both companies have, and the character from that GO team we feel like matched our team really well.”

