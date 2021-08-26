PC&D Unscripted 45: CWON Acquires Flagship Carwash

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Matt McLain, managing director at Access Holdings, discusses the Car Wash Owners Network’s (CWON) recent acquisition of Flagship Car Wash.

Click Here to Read More

McLain explains, “In 2019, we formed Car Wash Owners Network, which we also refer to as CWON, and really the strategy there was to partner with premium operators in premium geographies across the country and really enable them to accelerate their growth.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.