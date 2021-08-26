 PC&D Unscripted 45: CWON Acquires Flagship Carwash
PC&D Unscripted 45: CWON Acquires Flagship Carwash

Detailing for Success Ep. 1: Opportunities at Dealerships

Carwash Connection: Enhancing the experience

Why Quality Matters
PC&D Unscripted 45: CWON Acquires Flagship Carwash

 

Matt McLain, managing director at Access Holdings, joins us to discuss a recent acquisition and other updates.

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Matt McLain, managing director at Access Holdings, discusses the Car Wash Owners Network’s (CWON) recent acquisition of Flagship Car Wash.   

McLain explains, “In 2019, we formed Car Wash Owners Network, which we also refer to as CWON, and really the strategy there was to partner with premium operators in premium geographies across the country and really enable them to accelerate their growth.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

