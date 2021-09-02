 PC&D Unscripted 46: Chuck Howard’s Tips to Starting a Carwash
PC&D Unscripted 46: Chuck Howard's Tips to Starting a Carwash
play

PC&D Unscripted 46: Chuck Howard’s Tips to Starting a Carwash

Video

PC&D Unscripted 46: Chuck Howard’s Tips to Starting a Carwash

 

on

Chuck Howard, CEO of Howco Inc. and Autobell Car Wash, discusses planning for a new carwash.

In this Unscripted interview, Howco Inc. and Autobell Car Wash CEO Chuck Howard draws on over five decades of industry experience to offer insight into starting a carwash, including the critical step of site selection.  

Click Here to Read More
Howard explains, “[Planning] is quite a process and definitely the most difficult [step]. Actually, it almost seems like when you get to the construction phase … that’s the easy part.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

