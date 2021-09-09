 PC&D Unscripted 47: Canadian Carwash Market Update
Chris Armena, Mark VII’s general manager, and Fred Misheal, president of operation for Auto Spa Express and president of NEX Consulting, discuss the trends and opportunities for Canada’s carwash operators.
In this Unscripted interview, Chris Armena, Mark VII’s general manager, and Fred Misheal, president of operation for Auto Spa Express and president of NEX Consulting, join Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss the trends and opportunities for Canada’s carwash operators.

Misheal says, “In regards to the exterior wash … the numbers of exterior washes are rising up [in the U.S.] That is, I believe, because of huge conglomerates — they are huge investors. … We’ve yet to see that trend in Canada, investors getting into the carwash business as a group.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

