 PC&D Unscripted 48: The 2021 NRCC Preview
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

PC&D Unscripted 48: The 2021 NRCC Preview

 

Mike Ashley, president of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, discusses what to expect at the upcoming NRCC show.
In this Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Mike Ashley, president of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, discusses what to expect at the upcoming NRCC show.

Ashley says, “I look forward to everybody coming out. It’s going to be a great opportunity to network. It’s going to be a great opportunity to get back into that flow and hopefully some ‘normal’ life that we can say we’re getting back to.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

