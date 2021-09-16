PC&D Unscripted 48: The 2021 NRCC Preview

In this Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Mike Ashley, president of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, discusses what to expect at the upcoming NRCC show.

Ashley says, “I look forward to everybody coming out. It’s going to be a great opportunity to network. It’s going to be a great opportunity to get back into that flow and hopefully some ‘normal’ life that we can say we’re getting back to.”

