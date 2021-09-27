 PC&D Unscripted 50: Automotive Window Tint Market Update
PC&D Unscripted 50: Automotive Window Tint Market Update

PC&D Unscripted 49: Selling Detailing’s Value over Price

PC&D Unscripted 48: The 2021 NRCC Preview

What Does a Partnership with Mark VII Look Like?
PC&D Unscripted 50: Automotive Window Tint Market Update

 

Chandler Goodman of Turbo Tint discusses new trends in window tinting and best practices for installation and cleaning.

In this Unscripted interview, we welcome Chandler Goodman, operator of Turbo Tint, to discuss some of the notable trends and best practices in cleaning and maintaining automotive window tint.

Goodman explains, “What’s emerging now … is what’s now called infrared nano-ceramic window tint. … With today’s products within the industry, we can achieve a very high heat-reducing product without it being a dark, blackout window tint.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

