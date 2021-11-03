PC&D Unscripted 53: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 updates

On this Unscripted video interview, Kim Vinciguerra, who is International Carwash Association’s (ICA) chief experience officer, joins us to discuss updates for The Car Wash Show™ 2021, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from Nov. 15-17.

“The industry is so diverse,” Vinciguerra said. “There’s a lot of structure and texture within the industry and some interesting things going on and the show helps drive that … but the industry is also what drives what happens at the show itself.”

For more event insights, information about safety procedures at the show and to learn how to prioritize your time at The Car Wash Show 2021, watch the video above.

