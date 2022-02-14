 Unscripted 61: Wildcat Capital Management Invests in Rapid Express
PC&D Unscripted Ep. 61: Wildcat Capital Management backs Rapid Express

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 60: 2022 market predictions

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 58: 1031 Exchange Explained
PC&D Unscripted Ep. 61: Wildcat Capital Management backs Rapid Express

Video

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 61: Wildcat Capital Management backs Rapid Express

 

Leadership from Wildcat Capital Management discusses the company’s investment into the Texas-based chain.

On this Unscripted video, we welcome Drew Tarlow, managing director at Wildcat Capital Management, to discuss the news of Wildcat Capital Management’s significant investment in Rapid Express Car Wash.

“At Wildcat … we look for partners and we look for really talented folks that want to build a bigger business together. We ended up striking a deal that very much reflected that,” Tarlow said of the partnership with Rapid Express.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including more interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

