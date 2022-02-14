Unscripted 61: Wildcat Capital Management Invests in Rapid Express

On this Unscripted video, we welcome Drew Tarlow, managing director at Wildcat Capital Management, to discuss the news of Wildcat Capital Management’s significant investment in Rapid Express Car Wash.

“At Wildcat … we look for partners and we look for really talented folks that want to build a bigger business together. We ended up striking a deal that very much reflected that,” Tarlow said of the partnership with Rapid Express.

