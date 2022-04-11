PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Next phase of growth with WhiteWater Express

On this Unscripted video interview, we welcome Clayton Clark, president and chief operating officer, and Henry Shine, chief financial officer, of WhiteWater Express Car Wash. In this interview, we’re catching up with WhiteWater Express Car Wash on recent news.

Click Here to Read More

Specifically, Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo chats with leadership about the express carwash chain’s recent partnership with Freeman Spogli & Co., a private equity firm that will assist WhiteWater’s rapid plans for growth.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including more interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.