 PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Next phase of growth with WhiteWater Express
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Next phase of growth with WhiteWater Express

on

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

on

PC&D Unscripted ep. 64: Following up with Bliss Car Wash

on

Chemical aftercare with Mark VII
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Next phase of growth with WhiteWater Express Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Next phase of growth with WhiteWater Express

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

Current Digital Issue

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Blue Sky Car Wash

Ohio-based chain Blue Sky Car Wash is this week's featured Wash of the Week.

Wash of the Week: Soapy Joe’s

Our first Wash of the Week feature is Soapy Joe's, an express chain based in San Diego, California.

Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Showcase your carwash business on Carwash.com and our social media profiles.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 107: Leading Women in Carwash — Anne Mauler

The VP of marketing for San Diego-based Soapy Joe's Car Wash joins us to discuss the chain's success.

Wash Talk ep. 106: Leading Women in Carwash — Lanese Barnett

Amplify Car Wash Advisors' VP of business development provides insights on how she has been successful as a leading woman in carwash.

Wash Talk ep. 105: Leading Women in Carwash — Carrie North

ICA's VP of Partnership gives advice to women entering the carwash industry along with information about The Car Wash Show™ 2022.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Next phase of growth with WhiteWater Express

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Leadership from WhiteWater Express Car Wash expands on recent news of the company’s partnership with Freeman Spogli & Co.

Advertisement

On this Unscripted video interview, we welcome Clayton Clark, president and chief operating officer, and Henry Shine, chief financial officer, of WhiteWater Express Car Wash. In this interview, we’re catching up with WhiteWater Express Car Wash on recent news.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Specifically, Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo chats with leadership about the express carwash chain’s recent partnership with Freeman Spogli & Co., a private equity firm that will assist WhiteWater’s rapid plans for growth.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including more interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 62: Introducing Merit Autospa

Video: Water efficiency

Video: Adapting to different weather conditions

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 61: Wildcat Capital Management backs Rapid Express

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing