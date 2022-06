On this Unscripted video interview, we welcome Justin Alford, co-owner of Benny’s Car Wash, to discuss some external macro trends affecting carwashing and customers.

As a successful operator, Justin reflects on COVID-19 related industry changes, external factors like inflation and labor, and private equity capital influx.

