 Payroll Tax in 2022 (PC&D Unscripted ep. 73)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

PC&D Unscripted ep. 73: Payroll Tax in 2022

on

Carwash Connection: 5 Factors of Cleaning

on

Unscripted ep. 72: Spotless Brands Hits Milestone, Breaks News

on

Carwash Connection: Water and chemistry
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 73: Payroll Tax in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 73: Payroll Tax in 2022

Carwash Connection: 5 Factors of Cleaning Video
play

Carwash Connection: 5 Factors of Cleaning

Current Digital Issue

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 121: Leadership Series — #1 Hiring Trait

Five industry experts tell us what they are looking for in potential team members.

Wash Talk ep. 120: Introducing Pink Bird Car Wash

Leadership from a new brand discusses his experience developing a carwash from the ground up.

Wash Talk ep. 119: Big draw vacuums

Insights on the benefits of modern carwash vacuum technology and design.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted ep. 73: Payroll Tax in 2022

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

The director of tax with Red Rock Tax & Consulting provides insights and predictions into the current U.S. tax climate.
Advertisement

In this edition of PC&D’s video interview series, Host Rich DiPaolo welcomes back Dave Haupt, the director of tax with Red Rock Tax & Consulting.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Dave joins us back on Unscripted to discuss what business owners, and specifically carwash owners/operators, need to know about their payroll in 2022. Dave begins by explaining what payroll tax changes have been implemented in recent years and gives some example situations carwash operators and attendants may see.

For insights on various tax forms, ownership payroll and future trend predictions, tune in to the educational conversation above.

Learn more about Red Rock Tax & Consulting by visiting RedRockTax.com.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including more interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: Carwash Connection: Graphene coatings

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 70: Splash Car Wash Grows in New York

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 69: Marketing Opportunities with Towels

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 68: Headwinds impacting the carwash market

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing