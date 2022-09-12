PC&D Unscripted ep. 78: Carwash Water Factors & Considerations

On this Unscripted video interview, we welcome Paul Kalscheur, founder and general manager of Sonny’s CarWash Water by Velocity, to discuss some of the topical trends and issues surrounding carwash water and reclaim these days.

After taking a look into Velocity’s current growth trajectory, equipment goals and the brand’s partnership with Sonny’s, Kalscheur dives into the important topics of water testing, troubleshooting equipment and new innovations with water.

