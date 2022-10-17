 Carwash Building in 2022 (PC&D Unscripted ep. 80)
PC&D Unscripted ep. 80: Carwash Building in 2022

play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 80: Carwash Building in 2022

PC&D Unscripted ep. 80: Carwash Building in 2022

 

Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.

Market experts discuss what operators need to know before beginning construction on new carwashes.
On this Unscripted video interview, we welcome Dominick Candelore, director of operations and business development, and Daniel Mehaffey, CEO, from Quality Wash Solutions to discuss the current state of carwash building, as well as related topics such as installing new equipment.

For insights on how carwash building has changed after big industry changes over the past couple of years, and tips on making your new carwash development successful, watch the video above.

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 78: Carwash Water Factors and Considerations

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

