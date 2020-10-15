PC&D Unscripted Ep. 10: The Potential of Compact Tunnel Carwashes

The newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Pierre Leclercq, tunnel manager for Mark VII Equipment Inc., discussing the benefits and selling points of offering a compact tunnel carwash.

For instance, Leclercq notes that a compact tunnel can generate more traffic than an in-bay automatic, and sites with smaller footprints need to optimize their space.

