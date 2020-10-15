Connect with us
0
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 10: The Potential of Compact Tunnel Carwashes

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Pierre Leclercq, tunnel manager for Mark VII Equipment Inc., discusses the benefits and selling points of compact tunnels.
Advertisement

The newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Pierre Leclercq, tunnel manager for Mark VII Equipment Inc., discussing the benefits and selling points of offering a compact tunnel carwash.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For instance, Leclercq notes that a compact tunnel can generate more traffic than an in-bay automatic, and sites with smaller footprints need to optimize their space.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new PC&D Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 8: State of the Carwash Market in 2020

Video: PC&D Unscripted 7: Leveraging New Tech to Power Wash Club Programs

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 10: Motor City Wash Works’ Virtual Charity Drive Update

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 9: Mammoth Holdings acquires PitStop Carwash

Advertisement

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 10: The Potential of Compact Tunnel Carwashes

on

Carwash Connection: Filtration methods

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 9: Lessons from a Cyberattack

on

Carwash Connection: Water recycling options
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 10: The Potential of Compact Tunnel Carwashes

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 41: Customer Service and Outreach Practices for Self-serves

Carwash News: New dates for The Car Wash Show 2021

Equipment: Efficiencies in water recycling

Video: Carwash Connection: Filtration methods

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
Connect