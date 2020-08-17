Connect with us
0
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 5: Risk Assessment and Prevention at a Carwash

 

on

Meagan Kusek is the senior editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.

Watch Video Distraction Free

Rich DiPaolo speaks with David Snyder at McNeil & Co. to discuss risk at a carwash and implementing prevention strategies.

Advertisement

The newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and David Snyder, risk management program specialist at McNeil & Co., discussing risk at a carwash and how to implement prevention strategies.  

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For instance, Snyder talks about the importance of training staff on what to say at the time of an accident and how to create and keep accurate records for incidents.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Carwash Connection: The importance of lubricity

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 6: Tommy’s Express Announces Leadership Changes, New Divisions

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 5: NRCC 2020 & 2021 Show Updates

Video: Carwash Connection: Application arches

Advertisement

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 5: Risk Assessment and Prevention at a Carwash

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 4: The Birth and Evolution of Express Exterior

on

Newsmakers Ep. 7: True Blue acquires 5 locations

on

Carwash Connection: Foam advances
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 5: Risk Assessment and Prevention at a Carwash

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash opens two new locations

Detailing: Detailing during a pandemic

Products: Inflatable detailing station

Carwash News: Market Focus: Flying Ace and Simoniz donate to Hamilton’s Caring Closet

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
Connect