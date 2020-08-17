PC&D Unscripted Ep. 5: Risk Assessment and Prevention at a Carwash

The newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and David Snyder, risk management program specialist at McNeil & Co., discussing risk at a carwash and how to implement prevention strategies.

For instance, Snyder talks about the importance of training staff on what to say at the time of an accident and how to create and keep accurate records for incidents.

