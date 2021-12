On this Unscripted video, we welcome Dave Hoffmann, recently appointed CEO of Mammoth Holdings to discuss the chain’s recent executive appointment announcements and other updates.

“We are focused on combing forces with, what I think are, the best minds in the industry,” Hoffmann said about Mammoth’s growth strategy.

