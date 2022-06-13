PC&D Unscripted 69: Marketing Opportunities with Towels By Doctor Joe

On this Unscripted video interview, we discuss different ways operators can use towels as a powerful marketing tool with Joe Gartland, founder of Towels By Doctor Joe offered by Kleen-Rite Corp.

Click Here to Read More

Dr. Joe explains how towels are the last aspect of the wash that a customer comes in contact with, and businesses want the last impression to be an impressive one. Towels by Doctor Joe puts a carwash’s branding, logos and even QR codes on high-quality towels — and the towels are still sold at an affordable price.

According to Dr. Joe, branding towels helps new carwash locations attract unlimited club customers, prevents towel theft and can be sold as a retail item, or as part of a rewards program.

Watch the video above to learn more about how towels can create engagement for your brand.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including more interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.