 PC&D Unscripted ep. 62: Introducing Merit Autospa
PC&D Unscripted ep. 62: Introducing Merit Autospa

Water efficiency

Adapting to different weather conditions

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 61: Wildcat Capital Management backs Rapid Express
PC&D Unscripted ep. 62: Introducing Merit Autospa

Video

PC&D Unscripted ep. 62: Introducing Merit Autospa

 

CEO Cesar Scolari discusses Merit’s beautiful facility and how the unique concept was created.

On this Unscripted video, we welcome Cesar Scolari, CEO and owner of Merit Autospa, to discuss the new location and its design, amenities, planning and opening. This interview also includes breaking news on upcoming plans for the company.

While the beatifully designed new carwash in Corona, California is a full-service wash, Scolari reveals that the company may open an express wash as they expand. “We may end with some express carwashes down the road. It is going to be dependent on the communities we are serving and the environment of the location … we will do the smart business strategy,” he explains in the video above.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including more interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

Read the full profile on Merit Autospa here.

