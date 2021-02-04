PC&D’s Rich DiPaolo to host panel at Mark VII Virtual Carwash Convention

ARVADA, Colo. — From March 9-10, Mark VII will be hosting a Virtual Carwash Convention.

Eight events will take place over the two days, from a factory tour to best practice discussions to a trivia game.

Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s (PC&D) Associate Publisher – Editorial, Rich DiPaolo, will be moderating the Carwash Discussion Panel on March 10th at 11 a.m. EST.

The panel will discuss industry innovations and trends for 2021 and beyond.

