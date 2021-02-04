Connect with us
0

Carwash News

PC&D’s Rich DiPaolo to host panel at Mark VII Virtual Carwash Convention

 

on

ARVADA, Colo. — From March 9-10, Mark VII will be hosting a Virtual Carwash Convention.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Eight events will take place over the two days, from a factory tour to best practice discussions to a trivia game.

You can view and sign up for the events here.

Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s (PC&D) Associate Publisher – Editorial, Rich DiPaolo, will be moderating the Carwash Discussion Panel on March 10th at 11 a.m. EST.

The panel will discuss industry innovations and trends for 2021 and beyond.

Click here to register for the event.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Carjacker attacks, bites woman at carwash

Carwash News: Market Focus: ICS welcomes Warren Day as new GM

Carwash News: Clean Streak Ventures acquires Sponge Spa Car Wash

Carwash News: Carwash building condemned after landslide

Advertisement

on

PC&D’s Rich DiPaolo to host panel at Mark VII Virtual Carwash Convention

on

Splash Car Wash continues acquisition program

on

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is new co-owner of Club Car Wash

on

Tommy's Express to bring 8 new locations to the D.C. area
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Guest Post: What customers want

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash continues acquisition program

Carwash News: Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is new co-owner of Club Car Wash

Carwash News: PC&D’s Rich DiPaolo to host panel at Mark VII Virtual Carwash Convention

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 54: Undercarriage Washes and Rust Prevention

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Newsmakers 17: Tidal Wave Auto Spa partners with Golden Gate Capital

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect