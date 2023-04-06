 Discussing PE and more with Autobell's leadership

On this episode of Wash Talk, host Rich DiPaolo catches up with Chuck Howard and Carl Howard of Autobell Car Wash.

By Rich DiPaolo

On this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo catches up with Chuck Howard, chief executive officer, and Carl Howard, president and chief operating officer, of Autobell Car Wash to discuss the current state of the carwash market and how market conditions are affecting Autobell.

Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina-based Autobell remains privately owned and family operated, with 87 current locations in the South Atlantic region and consistent growth.

Listen to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

For more information about Autobell Car Wash, visit autobell.com.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

