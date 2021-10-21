 Phoenix carwash hosts haunted wash next week
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Phoenix carwash hosts haunted wash next week

on

Driven Brands expands with 3 new locations in greater Dallas area

on

Carson City competitor appeals Metro Carwash water use request

on

Driven Brands acquires 2 locations of Hometown Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Choosing a Tunnel System Video
play

Choosing a Tunnel System

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs

Current Digital Issue

October 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 91: Finding Extra Revenue

Mike Chonka, national business development with DCI Solutions, explains how carwash owners can find extra, hidden revenue.

Wash Talk Ep. 90: State of the Detailing Industry

This audio reading of “State of the detailing industry” discusses where the detailing industry is a year and a half into the pandemic.

Wash Talk, Ep. 89: The Makeup of Tunnel Equipment

Pierre Leclercq, vice president of business development and tunnel manager for Mark VII Equipment, talks about how the materials in tunnel equipment affect wash quality.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Phoenix carwash hosts haunted wash next week

 

on

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A local carwash is hosting its haunted carwash for the second year in a row, according to a news post by ABC 15 Arizona.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The haunted washes are put on by Firebird Express, who thought of the Halloween-themed idea last year as a way for customers to safely do a festive activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Firebird Express added fake blood splatters, creepy clowns and other creatures to their horror-inducing decorations.  

These decorations will complement the ominous red lights and fog that will be in the tunnel.  

The haunted carwash will be running the entire week before Halloween, Oct. 21-31, with the scary washes taking place from 6 to 9 p.m.

“It took us about a week to get everything set,” said General Manager Bryson Burley. “We have different mannequins coming down and basically on the windshield scaring you … I don’t want to tell you everything … but there’s about six different people in the tunnel itself that will show up [and do] various things — try opening your door.”

Advertisement

Burley said the Firebird team is having fun trying to scare teenagers and adults, but they want the wash to be family-friendly and can leave out some of the scarier aspects if kids are in the car.

Firebird express is located near 26th Ave. and Bethany Home Rd., and the haunted washes cost $20 per vehicle.

Read the entire news post here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Club Car Wash opens first of many locations in Omaha, Nebraska

Carwash News: Big Dan’s Car Wash announces major expansion plans

Carwash News: GO Car Wash acquires Royal Car Wash

Carwash News: Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires Surf’s Up

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing