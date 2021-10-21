Phoenix carwash hosts haunted wash next week

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A local carwash is hosting its haunted carwash for the second year in a row, according to a news post by ABC 15 Arizona.

The haunted washes are put on by Firebird Express, who thought of the Halloween-themed idea last year as a way for customers to safely do a festive activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Firebird Express added fake blood splatters, creepy clowns and other creatures to their horror-inducing decorations.

These decorations will complement the ominous red lights and fog that will be in the tunnel.

The haunted carwash will be running the entire week before Halloween, Oct. 21-31, with the scary washes taking place from 6 to 9 p.m.

“It took us about a week to get everything set,” said General Manager Bryson Burley. “We have different mannequins coming down and basically on the windshield scaring you … I don’t want to tell you everything … but there’s about six different people in the tunnel itself that will show up [and do] various things — try opening your door.”