Pink Elephant Car Wash sign donated to Amazon

SEATTLE — According to The Seattle Times, Elephant Car Wash has donated its smaller elephant sign at its much-photographed Denny Triangle location to Amazon.

Bob Haney, owner of Elephant Car Wash, said, “They asked for it, they wanted to have it, so I gifted it to them.”

Amazon plans to restore the sign but hasn’t yet decided where it will display it, the article continued.

The larger of the elephant signs is slated to go to the Museum of History & Industry, although a community group is hoping that the city will decree that the carwash lot’s owner, longtime Seattle developer Clise Properties, must keep it in place, the article noted.

“There’s this exquisite irony to Amazon taking the sign,” said Cynthia Brothers, who chronicles Seattle’s changes on Instagram under the name Vanishing Seattle. “The elephant met its demise because of all the changes happening around it, that area being swallowed up by Big Tech. And now Amazon is going to claim it and hang it like some sort of trophy.”

The carwash closed temporarily in March in accordance with shutdown orders and then announced in October that it was permanently closing the Denny Triangle location, as the company could no longer afford to pay taxes or rent on the property and found it difficult to retain staff there, the article added.