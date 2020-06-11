PitStop Carwash joins Mammoth Holdings

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings LLC has acquired PitStop Carwash, a five-unit express conveyor carwash operator in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, according to a press release.

PitStop’s founders, Steve Schmidt and Brian Hill, made a significant equity investment in Mammoth and will have ongoing developmental roles with the company, the release continued.

Gary Dennis, Mammoth’s co-founder and CEO, explained, “PitStop will expand our presence on the I-10 corridor and overlaps nicely with our existing operations in Alabama. We’re also pleased to have new development partners who are high-quality people who will help us expand our operations in the Southeast and offer Mammoth’s customers more options.”

Schmidt stated, “Nothing reveals character like difficult times. The Mammoth team kept all their commitments to us, even though we agreed to our deal before the [COVID] lockdowns. These guys keep their promises.”

“We love what Mammoth is doing and are excited to be partners with them,” said Hill. “Mammoth is a unique opportunity for carwash operators like Steve and me, and they listened to us carefully and structured a deal that addressed all of our issues.”

Mammoth’s multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On and now PitStop, among others, the release noted.

Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, the release concluded.